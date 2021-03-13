Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.22). Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $75,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 36,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $48,738.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 386,533 shares in the company, valued at $510,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,033 shares of company stock worth $276,917. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 104,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRBP stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $195.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.14.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.