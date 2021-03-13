Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to report $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. First Busey reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Busey.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

First Busey stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. First Busey has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in First Busey by 64.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 638,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after buying an additional 250,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Busey by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,875,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,515,000 after buying an additional 174,040 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management lifted its position in First Busey by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 514,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after buying an additional 163,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Busey by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 125,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in First Busey by 34.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 61,717 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.