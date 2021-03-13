Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. GP Strategies reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Shares of GPX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 78,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,802. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.18 million, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. GP Strategies has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $17.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 503.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GP Strategies by 296.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

