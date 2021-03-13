Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities research analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report $1.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. KeyCorp reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $6.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

NYSE KEY opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $175,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,848 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in KeyCorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 45.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,545 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

