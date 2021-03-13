Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.46 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will announce $83.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.98 million and the lowest is $81.55 million. PBF Logistics reported sales of $93.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full year sales of $342.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $333.83 million to $350.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $339.28 million, with estimates ranging from $320.14 million to $352.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%.

PBFX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $123,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in PBF Logistics during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in PBF Logistics during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF Logistics stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.79. PBF Logistics has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 60.30%.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

