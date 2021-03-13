Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to Post $0.83 EPS

Brokerages predict that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.88. Pfizer reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $34.94 on Friday. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $194.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

