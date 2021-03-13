Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to Announce $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to announce $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.95. PotlatchDeltic reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth $58,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $54.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

