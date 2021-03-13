Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to post sales of $5.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.65 billion and the lowest is $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.06 billion to $23.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.16 billion to $23.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 426,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 18.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,528,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,635,000 after purchasing an additional 392,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 68.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $54.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.41.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

