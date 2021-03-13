Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.57. Warrior Met Coal reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.55 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.24. 557,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,684. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $987.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after purchasing an additional 829,663 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,046,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,375,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,105,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 271,641 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

