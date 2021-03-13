Zacks: Brokerages Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $78.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

