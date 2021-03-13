Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to Post $1.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.64. Brookfield Business Partners reported earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

BBU traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,060. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBU. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,523,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,360,000 after buying an additional 337,598 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 97,107 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,214,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,720,000 after buying an additional 93,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

