Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Post $0.55 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.57. Brown & Brown reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

BRO opened at $46.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.81. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

