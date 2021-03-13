Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.34. Bruker posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKR. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research raised Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.73.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $190,841.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $358,526. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $61.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bruker has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $69.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

