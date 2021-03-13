Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Post $0.45 EPS

Brokerages expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.54. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVCY. TheStreet upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 247,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 116,073 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 125,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

CVCY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $20.27. The company had a trading volume of 19,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,632. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $253.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

