Zacks: Brokerages Expect NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NMI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. NMI reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NMI will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NMI.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NMIH. BTIG Research lifted their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

NMI stock remained flat at $$24.64 during trading hours on Friday. 792,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,104. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.72. NMI has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $802,885.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 636,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,956,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $260,818.24. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,114 shares of company stock worth $1,518,952. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

