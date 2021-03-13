Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to post $86.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.80 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $108.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $368.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.90 million to $404.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $425.31 million, with estimates ranging from $399.90 million to $454.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $922.41 million, a P/E ratio of -71.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $26.53.

In related news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,054,000 after acquiring an additional 149,102 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,694,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,782,000 after purchasing an additional 136,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 738,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 418,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

