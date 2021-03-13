Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) to post $375.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $378.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $372.60 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse reported sales of $258.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sportsman’s Warehouse.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 10.7% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $758.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

