Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will post sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $5.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion.

TS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.25 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.16.

Shares of TS opened at $23.48 on Friday. Tenaris has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1,792.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

