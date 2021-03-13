Zacks: Brokerages Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Toll Brothers reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on TOL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $106,660.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 858,247 shares of company stock worth $47,118,523. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOL stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $59.28. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

