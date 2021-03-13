Zano (ZANO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $167,627.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.92 or 0.00003201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $20.22 million and $167,627.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zano has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,861.57 or 0.99978354 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00013813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00032505 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.88 or 0.00400643 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.39 or 0.00296275 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.55 or 0.00757495 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00084819 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004975 BTC.

About Zano

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,579,401 coins and its circulating supply is 10,549,901 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

