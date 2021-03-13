Zap (ZAP) Achieves Market Cap of $88.15 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Zap token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a total market capitalization of $88.15 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

