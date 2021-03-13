ZClassic Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14,635.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. ZClassic has a market cap of $2.84 million and $14,635.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.00259088 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00058563 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00088399 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,139,474 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

