Zeepin (ZPT) Price Tops $0.0006

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $303,400.76 and $40,129.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 40% against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.95 or 0.00462357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00062670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00049029 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00069098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00079575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.08 or 0.00532692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011416 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

