Zel (ZEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.29 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Zel has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and approximately $548,946.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.0755 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.05 or 0.00250661 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00094452 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00056893 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 123,153,750 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.