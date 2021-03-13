Zero (ZER) Price Up 26.4% Over Last Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, Zero has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $118,460.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.41 or 0.00252225 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00094782 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00057034 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 87.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,758,252 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.