ZeroSwap Reaches Market Cap of $28.16 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $28.16 million and $6.23 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap token can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.54 or 0.00461449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00062785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00052271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00069599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00084480 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.82 or 0.00516789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012317 BTC.

ZeroSwap Token Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,331,747 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars.

