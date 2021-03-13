ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $379,899.59

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded up 65.8% against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $379,899.59 and $30.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00048826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.13 or 0.00664037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00066290 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00037442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00025367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.