Zilliqa Trading Up 49% This Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.91 billion and approximately $420.21 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 49% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00062376 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001816 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000040 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,339,659,332 coins and its circulating supply is 11,048,192,179 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

