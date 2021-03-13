ZINC (ZINC) Hits Market Cap of $143,136.82

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One ZINC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZINC has a total market cap of $143,136.82 and approximately $721.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

