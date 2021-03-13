ZKSwap (ZKS) Market Cap Reaches $503.23 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $503.23 million and $92.50 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap token can now be bought for about $2.55 or 0.00004164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.76 or 0.00445617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00061518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00050659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00089382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00068141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.45 or 0.00513730 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011451 BTC.

ZKSwap Token Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens.

ZKSwap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

