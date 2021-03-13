Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,427 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Zoetis worth $83,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 63,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE ZTS opened at $151.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.25. The firm has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.