Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.35% of Zogenix worth $37,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 110.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the third quarter valued at $6,073,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 387,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 206,350 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 4.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,447,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,888,000 after purchasing an additional 306,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. Zogenix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Zogenix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

