Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,535 shares of company stock valued at $146,411,397 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.50.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $336.03 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $588.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $390.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

