Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,696 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.37% of Zoom Video Communications worth $360,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $2,569,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 77,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,472,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 485,564 shares of company stock worth $177,002,273. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $346.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $388.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.34. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.09, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.50.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.