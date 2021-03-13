Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.08% of Zscaler worth $22,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Zscaler by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Zscaler by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1,850.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after buying an additional 73,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,986,749.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,923 shares of company stock valued at $60,212,256 over the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.19.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $180.07 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of -202.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

