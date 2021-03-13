ZumCoin Price Tops $0.0016 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $16.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000150 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

