ZumCoin (ZUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $26.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

