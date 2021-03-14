$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.05. Welbilt reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Welbilt.
Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Welbilt by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Welbilt by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Welbilt by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Welbilt by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Welbilt stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $16.89. 1,181,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,786. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.25 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.
Welbilt Company Profile
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.