$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.05. Welbilt reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Welbilt by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Welbilt by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Welbilt by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Welbilt by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Welbilt stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $16.89. 1,181,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,786. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.25 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

