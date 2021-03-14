-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). FuelCell Energy posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,190.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCEL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 34,796,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,480,066. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

