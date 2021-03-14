-$0.06 EPS Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.03). Bloom Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,332,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 3.77.

In other news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 39,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $1,145,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,635.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 223,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,980.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,747 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,443 over the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 61.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

