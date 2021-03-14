$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. Zynga posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. Zynga’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZNGA shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $9,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,541,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,088,524.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $94,243.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,611.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,993,140 shares of company stock valued at $30,780,257. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 26,666.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 47.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Zynga by 56.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -338.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

