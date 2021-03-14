$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.16. Amcor reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMCR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.77. 4,124,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,443,550. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

