-$0.19 EPS Expected for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) to post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Oramed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 424.76%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORMP. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 15th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ORMP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.40. 520,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 197,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

