-$0.20 EPS Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.23). Vera Bradley reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRA shares. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $381.59 million, a PE ratio of 87.85 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

In related news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 3,183 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $27,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 49,060 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $417,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,085,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,129,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,818,285. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after buying an additional 574,175 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 700,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 231,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 532.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 199,296 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

