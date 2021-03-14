$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 252.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNQ traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.23. 6,505,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.53 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $32.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

