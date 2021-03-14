-$0.32 EPS Expected for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.34). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVDL shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 379,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,089. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $569.33 million, a P/E ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $764,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 346.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,840,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after buying an additional 1,357,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.