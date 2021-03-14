$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

