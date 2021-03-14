-$0.43 EPS Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to announce ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 430.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.93). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,195,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,670 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,688,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,362,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,717,000 after buying an additional 1,311,570 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,462,000 after acquiring an additional 795,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $10,591,000.

Shares of PEB stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,818. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Pavilion REIT") is one of the largest retail concentrated REIT in Malaysia. Our assets are strategically located in the heart of the golden triangle of Kuala Lumpur and benefit from growth in Malaysia's economy. The principal investment policy of Pavilion REIT is to invest in income producing real estate used predominantly for retail purposes (including mixed-use developments with a retail component) in Malaysia and other countries within the Asia-Pacific region.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.