$0.44 EPS Expected for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hollysys Automation Technologies.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 279,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,938 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,089,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 221,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $860.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.04.
About Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.