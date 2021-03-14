-$0.51 EPS Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will post ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.48). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on KALA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 498.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $7.66 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

